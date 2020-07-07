CORBIN -- The Ossoli Club of Corbin has completed week one of the virtual May Day 2020.
The current standings after week one are:
May Day Queen
1st place: Raynah Kelsch
2nd place: Shelby Wilson
3rd place (tie): Kayla Curry and Chloe Siler
May Day Tiny Queen
1st place: Bella Middleton
2nd place: Lynlee Crawford
This year marks the 77th May Day Festival. The May Day festival is an important community event intertwined in Corbin's history, and the Ossoli Club hopes that the community will be uplifted by the event not being canceled completely. The Ossoli Club is tentatively planning a parade in late July downtown after the queen and court have been publicly announced.
This year's candidates will be counting on the community to vote (donate) online. This can be done at The Ossoli Club of Corbin website, ossoliclubofcorbin.com, and select your candidate to contribute to online.
You can also vote by check. There will be no boxes placed out in the community this year. Please make your checks out to Ossoli Foundation and put the name of the candidate you are supporting on the memo line of check. Please mail the checks to Ossoli Club of Corbin at PO Box 2544 Corbin, KY 40702.
You are not only supporting your favorite candidate, you are also supporting the community.
The fundraising dates are from Friday, June 26 until noon July 17. All proceeds raised will be given locally to community projects helping with COVID-19 efforts and the local schools.
There are five little girls vying for the crown of Tiny May Day Queen and 10 May Day Queen candidates.
