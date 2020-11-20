The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce welcomed back members last Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The group also welcomed the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, as its guest. Craft grew up in Glasgow, Kentucky, and was nominated for her current position by President Donald Trump. The Senate confirmed the nomination. During Tuesday's luncheon at the Corbin Center, Craft answered questions from Chamber President Trent Knuckles and the audience. Chamber Executive Director Bruce Carpenter presented Craft with a gift to thank her for speaking at the luncheon. | Photos by Erin Cox

