FRANKFORT — Kentuckians who applied for assistance from FEMA are asked to please stay in touch with the agency to update application details with any new information.
In Kentucky, as of Monday, 772 homeowners currently ineligible for housing assistance are ineligible due to a missed FEMA inspection or an inspector not being able to contact the homeowner. For renters this number is 950.
Missing or out of date information could slow much needed disaster assistance. Information that needs to be updated may include:
▪ Changes in your housing situation, phone number or mailing address.
▪ Adding or removing the name of a person designated to speak for you.
▪ Adding or changing names of household members and number of people living in the home.
▪ Changes in your application for FEMA help.
▪ Correcting or verifying home and property damage.
▪ Updating your payment preference.
If survivors have applied for assistance and not heard from FEMA, they are asked to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit a disaster recovery center to speak face-to face with FEMA personnel. To find a center near you visit fema.gov/drc.
Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can apply for assistance by calling 800-621-3362, online at disasterassistance.gov, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
When contacting FEMA, applicants should have their 9-digit application number handy. This number is included in all correspondence you get from FEMA.
The United States Postal Service recommends those displaced by damage to their home or business to either place their mail on hold or submit a permanent or temporary change of address, depending on their circumstances. Hold Mail and Change of Address requests can be made online at usps.com.
Some post offices are temporarily closed, but alternate mail pick up locations are available visit https://go.usa.gov/xhrJn for more information.
Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.
Kentuckians who need legal help can call 844-478-0099 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.
The hotline is available to connect survivors to free legal services in qualifying counties who cannot afford an attorney.
For the latest information on Kentucky flooding recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663 and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion4.
