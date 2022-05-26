KNOX COUNTY — Leadership Tri-County will be honoring John Bill Keck and the late Curt Corey at the Tri-County Leader of the Year Banquet tonight (Thursday) at the Barbourville First Baptist Church.
Each year the group selects a leader from Knox, Laurel or Whitley County who has made an impact in the area to recognize as the Tri-County Leader of the Year.
Keck was chosen for the award in 2020 but he was never able to formally receive it due to the efforts to keep the pandemic under control. According to Claudia Greenwood, they also had to postpone the 2021 award ceremony as well.
Greenwood said Keck has been very instrumental in every county — not only Knox. Their family owns David’s Steakhouse, JBK Roofing, and Sonic. They also own USA RV and Auto Sales.
“John Bill Keck has always been instrumental to the Tri-County area. He strives to better people’s lives,” Greenwood said. “He also has a passion for the underprivileged."
Keck was born and raised on a farm in Gray. He is a Christian man and continues to go to the same church he went to as a child called Keck Baptist Church. He is 82 years old and is married to Gloria Jean Scalf. They have three children: John David, James Brandon, and Jeffrey Allen Keck. They have eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well.
Keck also has his pilot’s license and has flown for 28 years, and has owned several airplanes. He also has been an educator.
Winners are chosen by the Leadership Tri-County Board of Directors. Several names are brought up.
“We choose the best person for that particular year,” Greenwood explained.
Also in a memorial tribute, Corey will be recognized. He passed away on Jan. 9, 2017, at the age of 78, but is still being recognized as the luminary this year. He owned a business and his children are carrying on his legacy. Their family owns the Grove Marina and Holly Bay.
Greenwood said Corey was a kind and caring person. He was a huge supporter of UK Basketball.
“He used to have UK players come down and he would feed them,” Greenwood said.
Leadership Tri-County meets one day a month to hear from the leaders, and to find out more about the region as they are always striving to better their leadership skills and networking. Leadership Tri-County also does a community project each year. They also work with high school seniors for leadership training.
