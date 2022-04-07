Keavy man arrested after foot pursuit

LAUREL COUNTY—A Keavy man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a drug investigation and foot pursuit.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Saylor had been dispatched to investigate a drug activity complaint off Locust Grove Road, approximately 6 miles west of London, at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon when he located a suspect allegedly involved. While conducting his investigation, Karr attempted to flee towards the wood line, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, dropping a black box that had been in his possession.
Following a short foot chase and a struggle, Deputy Saylor was able to catch up to the suspect and took him into custody.
Brandon L. Karr, 42, was arrested and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot; resisting arrest; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Karr was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
