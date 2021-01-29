KNOX COUNTY — Paul D. Dole, President/CEO, announced that the KCEOC Community Action Partnership Board of Directors has approved a new policy to increase the safety for all staff and customers.
All staff can take up to two hours of work time to receive a COVID-19 vaccine injection and receive up to eight hours of Emergency Leave time to be used within the next year.
Dole said, "The sooner we can get all staff vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to more personal customer service and have less fear of doing our work. Many of our staff are on the front lines helping people, help themselves while trying to not contract the virus. This new policy helps us fulfill the Community Action Promise of caring about the entire community."
KCEOC press release.
