KNOX COUNTY — KCEOC Community Action Partnership is currently taking applications for the James J. Davenport Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Education Scholarship.
Recipients of the scholarships will receive $500-$1,000 toward their college education. There are 2-4 scholarships available (number may vary depending on the number of applicants). Interested applicants must complete all application requirements, including being a current Knox County resident, having a minimum 2.5 GPA, and meeting CSBG income guidelines.
Scholarships will go toward providing formal education in an accredited Kentucky educational institution. Education made possible through the scholarships include either general education to achieve short-term training (2 years or less) in growth occupation skills, or general post-secondary education. This is a scholarship based on merit, not solely on financial need. Priority will be given to graduating seniors.
For more information, please contact Jennifer Smith at 606-546-3152, extension 0300 or email jsmith@kceoc.com. Scholarship applications are due by 4/30/2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.