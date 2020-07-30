WHITLEY COUNTY — The fourth annual Kayaking for Kids event is set for this weekend and organizers are stressing the importance of pre-registration.
With social distancing guidelines in place for this year’s race due to COVID-19, participants are encouraged to pre-register. Races can pre-register until the end of day Friday. Forms need to be filled out by Friday but racers can still pay on Saturday.
Pre-registration also guarantees individuals a shirt and goodie bag. This year’s shirts have arrived and Director of County Projects Amber Owen said they are designed in a red, white and blue color scheme.
Again, pre-registration allows organizers to make sure they have adequate time slots for each group. Racers will go off in 15 minute intervals beginning at 10 a.m. Those wishing to float will start at 15 minute intervals beginning at 11 a.m. Once you registered for the race, racers will be given a time to be at the ramp. All groups will be released in groups of 10.
“As far as pre-registration, we just need to know when to tell people when to be there,” said Owens. “It would be very helpful if they would go ahead and pre-register.”
Owens said racers just need to call and they can email or text them a form. Approximately 50 racers have pre-registered for the event as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sponsorship for the event is in line with last year and organizers are pleased because initially they were concerned it might be down due to COVID.
The proceeds from the event serve Upward basketball scholarships in Corbin and in Williamsburg, and the remainder of the money is split between eight family resource centers.
A sack lunch including BBQ provided by Brandon Prewitt will be waiting for participants. The family resource centers have donated drinks and chips for lunch as well.
The winners will be determined based on best time and will be announced on Facebook following the race.
The event is perfect for families looking for a fun day on the water and it provides an opportunity to both give back to the community and the chance to win prizes.
