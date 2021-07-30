Kayaking for Kids set for Aug. 7

WHITLEY COUNTY—Those wishing to participate in the fifth annual Kayaking for Kids event still have time to pre-register.
Kayaking for Kids is a two and a half mile kayak and John boat race benefitting local family resource centers and kids activities throughout Whitley County. The event is organized by the Whitley County Fiscal Court and Whitley County Tourism with several local businesses and organizations sponsoring the event.
The idea for the event came after event organizers saw that Cumberland River was full of kayakers, as community members began picking up the trend.
“Kayaking for Kids is probably one of my favorite projects,” Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. said during the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “We started that five years ago. We had been building river access around the Cumberland River to try to make it accessible for people to use, this great asset that we have with the Cumberland River.
“It really warms my heart to see us have so much fun but also raise money to go back to help those kids in our schools. This year, we’ve already got over $16,000 that we’ve raised for Kayaking for Kids, so that’s going to be some large checks distributed.”
The proceeds from the event serve Upward basketball scholarships in Corbin and in Williamsburg, and the remainder of the money is split between eight family resource centers.
Racers in the fifth annual Kayaking for Kids kayak race will hit the water on Saturday, August 7. Race day registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the race beginning at 10 a.m.
Pre-registration for the event runs through Tuesday, August 3, and is $20 per person. Those who pre-register for the event will receive a T-shirt and a goodie bag. The entry fee goes up to $30 after August 3.
The race will begin at the Ballard Ford East River Access located just off Interstate 75 exit 15 in Whitley County and will end at the Redbird Boat Ramp.
At the finish line, racers can enjoy a homemade BBQ lunch provided by Brandon Prewitt, as well as door prizes and prizes for the first, second and third place finishers of the race.
Racers are encouraged to bring their own kayak or John boat. Kayak rentals will be available but those must be booked in advance. There will also be a shuttle provided between Ballad Ford and Redbird before the race begins.
The Kayaking for Kids event is perfect for families looking for a fun day on the water and it provides an opportunity to both give back to the community and the chance to win prizes.
For more information, visit the Whitley County Fiscal Court Facebook page or call 606-549-6000.
