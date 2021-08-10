The fifth annual Kayaking for Kids event set a new fundraising record with about $17,000 raised as of Saturday and over 60 boats participating. The 2 1/2 mile stretch of river from Ballard Ford boat ramp to the Red Bird boat ramp was a little low but spirits were high Saturday morning as the kayakers set off. The money raised helps support kids programs in Whitley County. | Photos by Erin Cox

