The fourth annual Kayaking for Kids event was held Saturday morning at the Ballard Ford River Access to help raise money for Upward Basketball and resource centers in Whitley County. This year’s 2.5 mile kayak race down the Cumberland River was won by Jerry Paul Winchester. Damon Hicks finished second, while Richard New and Pam New tied for third. The jon boat race kicked off a couple of hours later and was won by Ralph and Channing Carte. Jim Bates and Jeremiah Morgan finished in second place. Pat, Pascual and John Curtis White finished as the third place group in the jon boat race. Seventy participated in the event that had some adjustments due to COVID-19, but still was able to raise almost the same amount as last year. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

