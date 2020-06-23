Kayaking for Kids event set for Aug. 1 in need of sponsors

WHITLEY COUNTY — Organizers have decided to go ahead with the fourth annual Kayaking for Kids event. The fundraising event scheduled for August 1 is in need of corporate sponsorships.
Director of County Projects Amber Owens usually begins raising money for the event in March but with the coronavirus pandemic, officials waited to make the decision on whether to hold the event or not. Owens said this has put her a little behind on fundraising and the event is in need of sponsors more than ever before.
The event is perfect for families looking for a fun day on the water and it provides an opportunity to both give back to the community and the chance to win prizes.
The race will begin at the Ballard Ford East River Access located just off Interstate 75 exit 15 in Whitley County.
The proceeds from the event serve Upward basketball scholarships in Corbin and in Williamsburg, and the remainder of the money is split between eight family resource centers.
“All of the money that we raise goes directly to Upward basketball and family resource centers,” added Owens. “The tourism board pays for the expense of the race.”
Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said he and others talked with some recipients of the fundraiser and they believe there is probably a greater need now more so than in previous years.
“Those kids are all at home now,” said White during discussion at Tuesday’s Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting. “Those meals are not being provided by schools. The resources that a lot of times support your school resource centers are from fundraisers at school. There are no fundraisers at school, because there is not school. So we really think it’s more needed than ever this year.”
White said he understands that some of the county businesses that have supported in the past may not be able to but they still want to do all they can to try and help local students.
“It really makes a difference,” added White. “Those school resource officers really put that money to good work at home in our community.”
There are social distancing guidelines in place for this year’s race due to COVID-19. Participants will be going in waves this year. Participants will be asked to register as a “racer” or a “floater.” All racing participants will be released first and in groups of 10. The winners will be determined based on best time and will be announced on Facebook following the race. The prizes for this year’s race will be mailed to the participants.
“The biggest part that we changed is at the end of the race where everyone gathers,” said Owens. “We’re asking when everyone gets to the finish line they load up their kayaks and leave. As they are getting out of the water, we will have sack lunches provided for them.”
The race will start at Ballard Ford East and travel 2.5 miles down to Redbird Boat Ramp where a sack lunch including BBQ provided by Brandon Prewitt will be waiting for participants.
There are three different sponsorship levels up for grabs: silver for $100, gold for $250 and platinum for $500. Those wishing to sponsor can call Owens at 606-549-6000.
Participants who pre-register for the race will be able to do so for $20. Those who register on the day of the event will do so at $30 per racer.
For more information visit the Whitley County Fiscal Court Facebook page or call 606-549-6000.
