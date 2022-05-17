Kanisha Hughey named HR manager for Williamsburg Firestone plant  

WILLIAMSBURG — Kanisha Hughey, HR Section Leader, has been named Plant HR Manager at the Firestone Industrial Products (FSIP) manufacturing facility in Williamsburg, effective immediately.
As the site HR Leader for FSIP’s largest plant, Hughey will be responsible for leading the HR initiatives for the site while partnering with plant leadership team to achieve their collective goals.
Hughey has held numerous roles at the Williamsburg Plant supporting production departments and working as an HR Business Partner for three years.
“Kanisha’s experience and knowledge about the plant and FSIP will enhance the Williamsburg team during an exciting time of growth,” said James McClain, Senior HR Manager, FSIP.
Hughey is originally from Williamsburg. She holds a bachelor’s degree in human services from the University of the Cumberlands. Hughey and her husband, Christopher, have a 7-year-old daughter named Ariella. She enjoys reading, cooking and landscaping in her free time.
