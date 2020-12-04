WILLIAMSBURG - The Williamsburg Police Department announced that one of their most beloved officers, Vicko, finished his last patrol and is set for retirement as of Wednesday.
Vicko, a Belgian Malinois K-9 unit, has served the city of Williamsburg for the last seven years. Originally from Mexico, and purchased from Little Rock Canine Academy in Arkansas, Vicko aided the department in tracking, narcotics searching, and apprehending suspects since he was approximately 2 years old.
Vicko underwent constant training throughout his career, as did his handler Sgt. Elijah Hunter. Hunter had to undergo a six-week handler training with Matt Forsyth out of Tennessee, as well as obtain yearly certification through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA).
Sgt. Hunter was Vicko’s second handler when the two teamed up in 2015, but Lt. Jim Pool, who supervises the K-9 Division, says the bond between the two couldn’t be stronger.
“He and Vicko have bonded, and probably become the best K-9 unit that we have, in all honestly,” Pool said. “They work hard and were out here every night giving 100 percent.”
Lt. Pool says that each of the four K-9s currently part of the Williamsburg Police Department are not only different physically, but mentally. He said Vicko reminded him of a light switch, who knew when to have fun, but knew when to be serious and get to work too.
“The other officers, at first he would come up to them and they were skittish of him and scared of him,” recalled Lt. Pool. “Once they got used to him, he would jump up and put his paws on them and let them pet him,” he continued. “But as soon as he got the command to go to work, it was like a light switch, he would just flip. He was a totally different dog, a totally different demeanor.”
Part of that bond between Hunter and Vicko comes from the fact Vicko lived with Hunter and his family throughout his service. Lt. Pool says K-9 units are always on call and that most people don’t understand the vigorous work it takes to establish such a close connection.
“They’re with us day in and day out. It takes a special mindset and mentality to do it,” he said. “You bond just like you do with your children. They love you, you love them. You have fun together, you get aggravated together. They feed off of you. They know when you’re aggravated, upset, mad, or happy. Dogs are just like people, they have good days and bad days.”
While Lt. Pool says Vicko’s mental ability is still 100 percent - he even pouts when Sgt. Hunter leaves for his shift at night because he can’t come along anymore - age started getting the better of Vicko as he began experiencing arthritis and other ailments.
“It’s better to retire them and let them enjoy life than it is to have them be out here and get hurt,” explained Pool, adding that patrols can be hard not only on an older dog, but their handler too.
Vicko will continue to live with Sgt. Hunter and his family in his retirement. Lt. Pool joked that Mrs. Hunter has already offered to buy the recently retired pup treats, as he was kept on a strict diet throughout his time on the force.
As for Sgt. Hunter’s new partner, the department has been preparing for Vicko’s retirement and have another Belgian Malinois named Thor, who has been working with Hunter and the department for the last six months.
“He’s come along really well,” Pool said on the newest recruit. “Hopefully we will get him certified, if not the end of this month, the first of next month.” He later added that Hunter “went from a seasoned dog, to a green dog that we’re having to start from scratch. It’s been a learning experience for both of them, needless to say.”
The Williamsburg K-9 Division was created by Chief Wayne Bird in 2007. They currently have four K-9 officers: Thor, Amus, Ryker, and Pool’s partner, Nitro.
“We’re very fortunate,” Pool said on the K-9 Division. “The mayor has been wonderful, the Chief, as well. They went out of their way to get this program going.”
