Justin Moore to perform at Corbin Arena

CORBIN — Country singer Justin Moore is set to perform at the Corbin Arena on Saturday, October 23.
Justin Moore is known for his No. 1 hits "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away," "Small Town USA," and "Till My Last Day" and chart-topping singles like "You Look Like I Need A Drink" and "Somebody Else Will."
The Corbin Arena made the announcement via social media on Monday morning.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets range from $30-$65.
