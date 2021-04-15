KNOX COUNTY - On Monday, several jury trials were scheduled for those facing charges in Knox County’s Circuit Court.
Jerry Lee Smith, 40, of Flat Lick was just one of those individuals who had a future trial scheduled by Judge Michael Caperton. Smith was indicted in 2018 after police say he traded explicit photos with an 11-year-old girl with a disability via Facebook Messenger.
Smith was then indicted by a Knox County grand jury in 2019. He currently faces charges of prohibited use of electronic communications to procure sexual content from a minor, distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, indecent exposure and distribution of obscene matter to a minor, and distributing obscene material to a minor.
Smith is accused of using Facebook Messenger to engage in sexual conversations with the victim and sharing inappropriate pictures. According to an arrest citation, Smith also pleasured himself while on a video call with the victim. In addition, Smith allegedly engaged in the activity while in the presence of another child, allegedly showing the child photos of himself and the victim shared through Facebook Messenger.
Smith is due back in court for a final pretrial conference on Friday, June 18. His jury trial is scheduled for Friday, July 9.
Joshua D. Taylor, 23, of Williamsburg; along with Amber Hacker, 23, of Williamsburg; and Melida Mills, 49, of Barbourville also had a jury trial scheduled for July.
Taylor currently faces one count of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and falsely reporting an incident. Both Hacker and Mills face one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of falsely reporting an incident.
On Dec. 18, 2018, Kentucky State Police Post 10 received a request through Knox County Dispatch to assist in a fatal crash along KY 11 near Hammons Fork. There were four passengers along with Taylor in the vehicle during the time of the incident.
After a preliminary investigation, police were told that another passenger had been operating the motor vehicle when she crossed the center line and struck a guardrail before traveling back across the roadway and colliding with a rock embankment. The vehicle then overturned before coming to rest on its top on the roadway.
However, upon further investigation, police determined that Taylor had been operating the vehicle at the time of the crash and that he was also under the influence of intoxicants when the crash occurred. In addition, police located alcoholic beverage containers in a nearby wooded area that were placed there by Taylor and the other surviving passengers in an attempt to hide the evidence, according to the police report of the incident. One of Taylor’s passengers had died as a result of the crash.
All three will have their trial heard by a jury on Tuesday, July 6. A final pretrial conference has been scheduled for Friday, June 18.
Alex Toothman, 22, of Artemus will have his jury trial just two days later on July 8. His final pretrial conference is also scheduled for June 18.
Toothman currently faces charges of robbery in the first degree, six counts of wanton endangerment. He was arrested in late 2019 after being developed as a suspect into the robbery of A&B Quickstop on KY 225 near Artemus.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported that on the day of the incident, a white male wearing a black mask and armed with a handgun entered A&B Quickstop demanding money. He immediately held a store occupant at gun point forcing him around the counter.
While his attention was on the store clerk, a patron approached from behind and attempted to prevent the robbery. A brief struggle ensued before the masked robber assaulted the customer, a press release from the sheriff’s office said. The suspect then took a bag of money from the clerk and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies later located the getaway vehicle and discovered items related to the robbery and worn by the suspect inside.
Jordan Ramey, 25, and Keri Burnette will have their case heard on July 8-9, as the trial is expected to take two days. Ramey is currently facing one count of attempted murder of a police officer, while Burnette faces one count of of hindering persecution/ apprehension in the first-degree.
Ramey was arrested in May of last year after having been previously involved in a vehicle pursuit with Kentucky State Police and local authorities.
According to KSP, during the pursuit, Ramey exited his vehicle and began to flee on foot. He ran into a wooded area where he then fired a weapon at officers. Ramey managed to escape officers at that time, but was later apprehended in Jellico. Burnette picked up her charge after authorities say she attempted to help Ramey flee the state following his initial escape.
Both are due back in court on Friday, June 18 for a final pretrial conference.
Laurel Nicole Sanders, 35, of Woolum had her jury trial scheduled for Wednesday, September 8. Sanders currently faces three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle under the under the influence.
In January 2020, police responded to a crash on Highway 11. First responders found Sanders’ Chevy Malibu over an embankment and removed three small children trapped inside. All three children were injured in the crash. Sanders suffered injuries to her face and was airlifted to UK Medical Center. Her final pretrial conference is scheduled for Friday, August 20.
