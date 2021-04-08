WHITLEY COUNTY - Four men accused of raping an intoxicated woman at a Williamsburg motel in May 2019 have had a jury trial scheduled in Whitley County Circuit Court.
Benjamin Brock, 20, of Williamsburg; Ronald Leas, 20, of Corbin; Ryan Davis, 20, of Emlyn; and Michael Davis, 20, of Emlyn will have their case heard by a Whitley County jury on Tuesday, October 5 beginning at 9 a.m. The trial is expected to take four days.
The four were arrested after police began an investigation into an incident following a female victim contacting police to report that she had been sexually assaulted by the four men at an area motel on the date listed in the indictment. The victim told police that she was heavily intoxicated to the point of incapacitation at the time the incident occurred.
Leas turned himself in May 23 after learning that police were searching for him. After providing statements to police, he was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and video voyeurism.
Brock and the Davis brothers were taken into custody two days later after police obtained arrest warrants for them.
All four men were individually indicted by a Whitley County grand jury in July, formally charging them with first-degree rape and video voyeurism.
Both Leas and Michael Davis were arrested again after previously posting bond. The two face additional charges in Whitley District Court of intimidating a witness in the legal process after allegedly attempting to make contact with the victim in the case.
