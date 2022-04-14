CORBIN—The Corbin Middle School Junior Redhound Theatre will be performing their first musical on the Corbin Middle School stage since 2019 with “The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White.”
Corbin Middle School students will be taking the stage next week to perform their 2022 spring musical, “The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White.”
“We are very excited about this production because it will be the first musical on the CMS stage since the spring of 2019,” Junior Redhound Theatre Director Brandise Grimes said. “Our musical that was scheduled for 2020 was canceled due to COVID and we did not do a musical in 2021 due to the continued impact of COVID.”
Grimes said this year’s spring musical, “The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White,” will be a new take on the Disney story we are all familiar with.
“This show has a 1950s feel to it, so you will see that emphasized in the set and costumes as well as hear that in the music,” she said.
Grimes said that auditions for the musical began back in December, with a second round of auditions in January. Since then, students have been rehearsing four days a week.
“Rehearsals have been a lot of fun and students have been working very hard,” Grimes said, adding that there were a total of 26 students involved in this production in sixth- through eighth-grade, with one student in the fourth grade.
“The Rockin’ Tale of Snow White” will take the stage at the Corbin Middle School gymnasium on Thursday, April 21; Friday, April 22; and Saturday, April 23 with performances beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door before each performance.
Grimes hopes to see families come out and support the Junior Redhound Theatre.
“This show is a lot of fun, so I am hoping that audiences will enjoy the toe-tapping music, laugh at the jokes, and appreciate the hard work of this cast,” Grimes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.