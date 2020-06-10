June 7-13 declared National Garden Week in Corbin

The City of Corbin along with Corbin Garden Club proclaimed the week of June 7-13 National Garden Week. Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus signed the proclamation. According to the proclamation, gardeners have a passion for nurturing the beauty and resources of the earth through the planting of seeds, the care of all plants and the riches of their efforts. | Photo Contributed

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you