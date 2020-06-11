July 7 hearing set for man accused of murdering pregnant woman, two others

WILLIAMSBURG — A third suppression of evidence hearing date was set for a Corbin man charged with three counts of murder, first-degree fetal homicide and tampering with physical evidence.
Paul Brock, 39, is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, and her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Byers, 33, at an Ellison Street residence in Corbin in February 2018. Brock was arrested on Feb. 18, 2018, and the body of Byers’ husband, Aaron Byers, 45, was located in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road the following day.
Brock has already had two suppression of evidence hearings. The first took place in September 2019. During the hearing, members of the Whitley County Circuit Court heard from witnesses regarding the interview between Brock and police on Feb. 18, 2018.
Brock’s defense team believed his interview may have been coerced by police and that Brock may have been under the influence during the interview.
Don Nelson, a professor of clinical pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Cincinnati and a published research professor with 50 years experience, determined Brock to be under the influence of Neurontin, Suboxone and Xanax.
Nelson came to the conclusion after watching the video interview of Brock and the police and conducting his own interview with Brock in July 2019.
During questioning by Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling, Nelson admitted that there wasn’t a more reliable way to know if Brock was under the influence during the time of his interview with police.
The second suppression of evidence hearing was scheduled for February 11, 2020.
Brock’s third suppression of evidence hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Discussion occurred about a Daubert hearing for expert witnesses concerning firearms, but a date was not set because the witnesses are from out of state.
Brock is still being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $1,000,000, according to JailTracker.
Stephen Williams, 40, of Pinckney Court in Kileen, Texas, had a pretrial conference Tuesday where Judge Dan Ballou scheduled him to return to court Aug. 3, for the purpose of setting a trial date.
Williams was named in September 2019 in a three-count indictment for attempted murder, stemming from incidents occurring on Oct. 21, 2018, along Interstate 75.
The indictment states that Williams shot a gun into the vehicles occupied by three different people. It does not specify whether the victims were in the same vehicle or in separate ones.
According to the indictment in Whitley County, Williams was operating a pickup truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 and was holding his mother at gunpoint. During that time, Williams fired at other vehicles along the roadway in both Laurel and Whitley counties. Law enforcement in Whitley County pursued Williams, who refused to stop and traveled across the state line into Tennessee. Tennessee Highway Patrol subsequently joined the pursuit.
Williams neared the 134-mile marker in Tennessee and struck a tractor-trailer that had slowed down as the driver noticed the pursuit approaching from behind him, according to the indictment. Williams then hit the back left side of the trailer, causing him to hit the cable barrier of the roadway and stopped in the median of the divided roadways. It was at that point that he was taken into custody.
Nicholas Lambdin was sentenced in court Tuesday to five years probation and drug court for charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of items more than $10,000 but less than $1,000,000.
Nicholas Smith pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking and first-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to three years probation. Smith will also most likely be required to pay restitution, but that will be determined at a later court date.
Tony Duvall appeared virtually in court for a pretrial conference, but he requested more time to speak with his attorney.
Duvall is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of theft by unlawful taking/distribution of a firearm, attempted theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking or distribution of contents from a vehicle.
Duvall’s pretrial conference was continued to July 7.
David Aaron Bryant’s pretrial conference was pushed to Aug. 4 during circuit court Tuesday. Bryant is being charged with first-degree criminal abuse of child 12 or under.
Thomas A. Hensley’s pretrial conference was also rescheduled during court. Hensley, who is charged with first-degree sexual abuse victim under the age of 12, is expected to appear in court July 7 for his pretrial conference.
