WILLIAMSBURG — Last week, Williamsburg City Mayor Roddy Harrison announced that the city had decided to cancel its July 4 firework show, along with September’s Old Fashioned Trading Days.
Harrison told the Times-Tribune that he had met with Williamsburg’s Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe a couple of days before the last tourism meeting to discuss all of the city’s options.
“Those decisions were really hard to make because those are some things that people really, really look forward to,” said Harrison. “And to have to make those decisions was a hard thing to do, but I think it was the right call because we need to save the money right now.”
Harrison said that both he and Sharpe were still uncertain of the shortfall the city, and subsequently the tourism board, still face financially.
“Revenue for both us, the transient tax, the restaurant tax, and then of course our revenue, the occupational tax, we’re afraid of the shortfalls that we’re going to have to be dealing with,” Harrison explained. “And both of those events cost a lot of money to put on.”
Another factor that weighed in on the city’s decision were the guidelines set forth by the state in an effort of preventing the spread of COVID-19. With the state’s current guidelines, Harrison says it would be nearly impossible for the city to enforce social distancing rules between attendees.
“If those guidelines are still in place in July, there’s no way that we could have cars six feet apart,” said Mayor Harrison. “There’s no way that you could police that, and people having to stay in their cars. Anybody that has ever come to one of our firework shows has seen Walmart’s parking lot is full, up on the hill behind the waterpark is full, the waterpark parking lot is full, they’re packed along the side of the road. I mean they’re everywhere, and there’s just absolutely no way that we could do any kind of social distancing at that point either.”
Harrison and city officials also considered potential future guidelines issued by the state as more of Kentucky’s businesses begin to reopen.
“We have no way of knowing what the guidelines are going to be by the time we get to those things,” he said. “An example of that would be, right now restaurants can reopen, but there’s six pages of guidelines for them to do before they can safely reopen. We don’t know what’s happening. It’s the uncertainty of all this that’s the most aggravating thing.”
Harrison said that he has fielded questions from citizens wanting to know why the city has decided to cancel this year’s show.
“I don’t blame them,” he said on people questioning. “I guess people don’t realize how expensive that it is. Fireworks alone are like $13,000. We had to put some [money] down, but we’re going to be able to move the fireworks until next time. I mean that’s a big chunk of money to put out and then have to cancel.”
Looking forward, Harrison said Williamsburg city officials have discussed future events like the annual Jeep Jamboree, but that the status of those events were still uncertain.
Similarly, the status on whether or not Williamsburg’s waterpark will open this summer is also uncertain, says Harrison.
For now, Harrison said that the city would be moving forward as if the waterpark were to open July 1. This would ensure that if that date stood true as the opening date, the waterpark would have everything it needed done before opening completed.
“You have to train lifeguards, you have to train staff. You have to have staff, so you’ve got to interview employees. I mean there’s a lot to do, paint the pools. There’s a lot of things you have to do,” Harrison said. “My gut feeling is that it’s not looking good. However, here in the last little bit, there’s been a huge push by people who want to get things open. So, anything could happen. Right now, we’ve not made any final decision, but we should be making one soon.”
