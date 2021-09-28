WHITLEY COUNTY — Just days after participating in an interview with The Times-Tribune discussing the importance of being vaccinated, Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, White received both doses of the Moderna vaccination earlier this year and is feeling fine as of Monday afternoon.
“I feel fine,” Judge White said Monday. “I feel like normal and have for several days. My symptoms were very, very mild.”
White said that a week ago on Saturday he started experiencing symptoms he compared to a common cold. He said those symptoms persisted through Sunday, resulting in White having to cancel a church program he helps run. On Monday, White said he went to a local drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, just to make sure.
“I really didn’t think it was anything, but it came back positive,” he recalled. “I was surprised by that.”
White said officials at the testing facility offered to schedule him transfusion treatment. But after monitoring his symptoms and seeing that they were improving the following day, White said he turned down the treatment.
“My symptoms were so mild at that point, and I know that transfusions have been somewhat scarce — I think at one point last week Baptist [Health Corbin] ran out of them altogether, and have had trouble getting more, “ he said. “I really hated to take a dose of transfusion from someone who needed it.”
White credits the vaccination for his mild symptoms. He said he had spoken with colleagues who work in the medical field and were told that generally when vaccinated people show up at the hospital, they’re not that sick.
“A lot of them have symptoms like me,” he said, also noting that he does know of some folks who have fallen severely ill to COVID even after receiving the vaccine.
“Many of those had some pretty serious co-morbidities or related medical issues aside from COVID,” he said, before adding, “Some of the discussions with the vaccines are that it’s 95 percent effective, or 94 percent effective at preventing severe symptoms from COVID. It’s not that you’re never going to get COVID because you might get a case like me.”
White also noted that as you begin to look at folks in older age groups, the effectiveness of the vaccine preventing positive COVID-19 cases decreases.
“But even in those age brackets, from what I learned from the health department, [vaccines] lessen the risk by half,” he said.
White also said he feared that some people may think COVID-19 is just going to go away, noting phrases like, “two weeks to stop the spread” as a reason why.
“When you start assigning a timeline to something, it makes it seem like maybe it’s just going to end one day,” White said. “From what I’ve read, from what I’ve studied and from what I know about it, I’m not sure that that’s how this thing ends. I think this thing ends by all of us at some point being exposed to it.
“I’m afraid that some people just think maybe it’s just going to go away, if it doesn’t get them this go around, then it’s over,” White continued, noting that just because someone is lucky enough not to catch the virus during this outbreak, doesn’t guarantee their safe in potential future ones.
White said there were risks when it came to any vaccine, but said the risks of not being vaccinated were far more severe. As for those questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine, White pointed to Whitley County’s three precent rate of breakthrough cases. If the vaccines didn’t work, he said the rate of breakthrough cases would be closer to the county’s vaccination rate of approximately 36 percent.
Even though the Whitley County Health Department reported Monday cases were down 34.7 percent in Whitley County last week, the county spent the entirety of last week in the top-three Kentucky counties with the highest incidence rate for COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, Baptist Health reported 398 inpatient COVID-19 cases across its nine hospitals, which includes Corbin Baptist Health. Of those patients, Baptist Health says 68 people (17 percent) have been vaccinated. Of the nearly 400 inpatients, Baptist Health says 99 are ICU patients, 14 of which have been vaccinated. Baptist Health says it currently has 60 patients on ventilators, of which five (eight percent) have been vaccinated.
White said he took the vaccine early on because he saw it as a way for the community to get back to normal life. He said he wanted to share his story in the hopes of showing people the vaccines work and that they they can help reduce the severity of COVID symptoms should one experience a breakthrough case. White also said that anyone considering getting a vaccine should do so after first consulting their doctor, pharmacist or healthcare provider.
“I’m certainly not one of those people,” said White. “But I wanted to share my story in hopes that it would help some people.”
