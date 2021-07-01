Judge Ballou to be guest speaker at this year's Let Freedom Ring event

WILLIAMSBURG — Let Freedom Ring, an outdoor program celebrating Independence Day and the founding of our country, will be held Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. in Patriot Park in front of the Hutton School of Business on the campus of University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg. The program will include group participation, a men’s quartet, and the ringing of the Liberty Bell replica (13 times, once each for each of the original colonies/states).
In case of rain, the event will be held in the building of the Hutton School of Business.
The guest speaker this year is Judge Daniel Ballou, Chief Circuit Judge, Kentucky 34th Circuit, Whitley County Circuit Court. A graduate of Williamsburg High School and the University of Kentucky, Judge Ballou served in the United States Marine Corps for seven years plus 20 more in the USMC Reserves retiring as a Major in 2015. He has served Whitley County as a judge since 2003.
This event is open to the public and is sponsored by the Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and the William Whitley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
