Judas Priest coming to Corbin Arena in November

CORBIN — Judas Priest is bringing its "50 Heavy Metal Years Tour" to the Corbin Arena in November.
It was announced last week that the heavy metal band with special guest Queensrÿche will perform on Nov. 15.
Judas Priest is an English heavy metal band that formed in Birmingham in 1969. Their breakthrough album “British Steel” put them on the charts with the hit “Breaking the Law”. According to Apple Music, other top Judas Priest hits include “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’”, “Living After Midnight,” and “Painkiller”. The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees also influenced homegrown movements such as the late-70s New Wave of British Heavy Metal and thrash metal and hair metal.
Queensrÿche, formed in 1981, was originally called The Mob and had no lead singer until they recruited Geoff Tate. The band became Queensrÿche after their song, “Queen of the Reich.” In 1989, “I Don’t Believe in Love” earned a Grammy nomination. Crimson Glory frontman Todd La Torre is now on vocals after Tate departed in 2012.
Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster and the Corbin Arena Box Office.
