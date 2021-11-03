Jr. Redhound Theatre to perform 'Tales of Haunted Theatre' Thursday-Saturday

CORBIN — The Corbin Junior Redhound Theatre will be returning to the stage for their first live performance in over a year.
The Junior Redhound Theatre’s spring musical had to be canceled in April of last year due to the pandemic, though the students did perform virtually.
Director of the Junior Redhound Theatre Brandise Grimes said it feels great to finally see her students back on stage.
“There is nothing like the magic of live theatre,” she said. “The cast feels it and I hope the audience will feel that magic as well!”
This week, Corbin Middle School’s Junior Redhound Theatre, in partnership with Kentucky’s 21st Century Community Learning Center, hopes to keep the spirit of Halloween alive just a little longer with their showing of “Tales from the Haunted Theatre.”
Grimes said the play was written specifically for the Junior Redhound Theatre by local playwright Zac Pensol, who has written four other plays for the theatre.
“In ‘Tales from the Haunted Theatre,’ two girls, looking for something different and spooky to do, sneak into an old abandoned theatre in their town and encounter some unexpected residents of the theatre and have a fun night of telling ghost stories,” Grimes said.
This play will feature 15 Corbin Middle School students ranging from grades six through eight who have been rehearsing for this week’s show since mid-September.
Performances of “Tales from the Haunted Theatre” will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets will be sold at the door and will be $5 for adults and $3 for school-aged children. Masks will be required for all members of the audience.
Grimes hopes to see community members come out and support the Junior Redhound Theatre as they make their return to live theatre.
“I hope that the audiences who come to see this show will take away an appreciation for the magic of theatre,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.