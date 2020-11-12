Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers to perform rooftop concert in London on Saturday

LONDON — The last live concert for The Beatles was on a rooftop in downtown London, England on January 30, 1969. Almost 52 years later, a huge fan of the iconic band is planning his own rooftop concert this weekend in downtown London — London, Kentucky that is.
Local band Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers will play a concert from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday, November 14 from the roof of Studio 206 at 206 N. Main Street.
The Beatles ascended to the roof of their record company office for a 42-minute concert to promote their album, “Let it Be.” Likewise, Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers will use the Saturday concert to promote the Nov. 20 release of their new full-length album, “Give My Love to Jenny.”
“We are all very excited to play a rooftop concert in downtown London,” Allen said. “I am a huge fan of The Beatles, and I grew up watching their rooftop performances to promote the Let it Be album. I thought doing the same would be not only a fun and safe event for our community, but also a way to pay homage to one of the most influential bands on my own music. It’s kind of a career long dream of mine to do this.”
Allen the album’s name is not about a relationship with a woman, but rather refers to a place of inspiration in the hills of Eastern Kentucky.
“We decided to name the record after Jenny Wiley State Park, in Prestonsburg, Ky.,” Allen wrote on Facebook. “On top of us making the actual record in Pburg, it has always felt like a second home to me. We have stayed many a night in a cabin at Jenny Wiley.”
Allen said they wanted the album’s name to celebrate of all the musical vibes they’ve received from the Prestonsburg area.
“I like to think that we borrowed a little bit of the magic held in the mountains of Eastern Ky. for this one,” he said. “Personally, making this record helped me heal from a lot of things. It’s near and dear to my heart. Our hope is that, here in about 2 weeks, it will be to yours, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.