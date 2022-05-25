Jones, Walker presented with <span>Baptist Housing Community Service Scholarship Award</span>

The Baptist Housing Community Service Scholarship Award was presented to Lake Jones and Isley Walker by Lynn Tipton, Baptist Housing Board Member. Lake Jones is the son of Stacy and Kyle Jones. Isley Walker is the daughter of Becky and Bobby Walker. Lake is the grandson of Betty and Steve Surmont, and Fran and the late Ray Jones. Isley is the granddaughter of Betty and Steve Surmont and Mary and Robert Walker. | Photo contributed

