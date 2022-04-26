Jones honored for placement in General Knowledge assessment

Amelia Jones, a fifth-grade Corbin Elementary student, placed seventh in the General Knowledge assessment of almost 1,000 students in Kentucky. The assessment consists of questions of math, science, social studies, language arts, and arts/humanities. Principal Chris Webb praised Jones for her hard work ethic and devotion to studying. The Corbin Board of Education recognized Jones for her accomplishment last Tuesday during its meeting. | Photo by Erin Cox

