Amelia Jones, a fifth-grade Corbin Elementary student, placed seventh in the General Knowledge assessment of almost 1,000 students in Kentucky. The assessment consists of questions of math, science, social studies, language arts, and arts/humanities. Principal Chris Webb praised Jones for her hard work ethic and devotion to studying. The Corbin Board of Education recognized Jones for her accomplishment last Tuesday during its meeting. | Photo by Erin Cox
featured
Jones honored for placement in General Knowledge assessment
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- WPD's Operation Ice Melt results in arrests of suspected drug traffickers, others
- Colonel Sanders Cafe and Museum reopens after extensive renovations
- Corbin BOE approves 3% pay raise, higher substitute rates
- Mural at Whitley County Detention Center conveys hope
- Emily Downey takes over as head coach of Williamsburg High School's girls varsity basketball program
- Huff announces $11,835,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects in Whitley County
- Former Miss Basketball, Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Collins passes away at 59
- W'burg man indicted for charges of attempted murder after hitting Sheriff car, dragging deputy
- PETREY SILENCES SOUTH’S BATS: Whitley County senior Caden Petrey tosses no-hitter during 8-0 win over South Laurel
- Whitley County student announced Grandparent of the Year essay contest winner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.