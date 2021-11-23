CORBIN - On Thursday morning the Corbin Center played host to a multi-employer job fair that saw over 20 employers represented and several job seekers filling out applications.
“We had a good stream of job seekers throughout the day,” said KCEOC Community Action Partnership Director of Communications Keith Greene.
KCEOC sponsored the job fair alongside the Knox County Industrial Development Authority, the Kentucky Career Center Jobsight and the the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, who Greene said provided the cash door-prizes given away to different winners throughout the job fair.
“We’re grateful to all the people who showed up,” added Greene. “We’re hopeful that they made some connections. We saw a lot of them filling out applications and things like that, and talking with all of the employers.”
Greene said he was also appreciative of the employers that attended Thursday’s event. Employers represented included KCOEC’s Head Start Program, Senture, Webbed Sphere, Teleworks USA, Pepsi and more.
“Obviously they need people and obviously they’re real busy, but they showed up and they came prepared,” Greene said on the businesses represented Thursday. “So the employers are really doing their part.”
Greene said job-seekers were met with enthusiasm and a lot of good energy from prospective employers. He said when talking to those employers, he came away with the impression that things went well for them Thursday.
“They’re just in need of people because business is growing, which is an awesome thing,” Greene said. “They’re just looking for people who are ready to work. That’s what we wanted to encourage today.”
It’s undeniable the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have had an affect on local economies all across the country. The Tri-County area was no different as several small businesses were forced to either furlough employees or cut-back their hours. Greene said he believed that the downtime brought on by the pandemic allowed some employees an opportunity to reevaluate their employment.
“I don’t know that it’s people not applying,” he said. “During the pandemic people lost jobs, but they got a little bit of support,” he added in reference to stimulus checks provided by the federal government last year.
“They were able to take time and find a job that really connected with them, and I think a lot of people did that,” Greene continued. “So, now we’re still working with those who maybe didn’t get that all worked out, or maybe they didn’t necessarily lose a job, but now they’re looking.”
