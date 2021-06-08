Jewell named as next CHS principal

CORBIN — On Friday, Corbin Independent School District announced who will take over as Corbin High School principal following the retirement of John Crawford.
Steve Jewell has been named Corbin High School’s newest principal. Jewell will replace Crawford, who is set to retire August 1.
“Corbin has a long tradition and it's my goal that I can build upon that tradition here," Jewell said after being named principal.
“Steve is an incredibly hard worker,” said Corbin Superintendent David Cox. “He has a tremendous knowledge of Corbin High School. He’s been in our district for 32 years now, all of those at Corbin High School. He was a fantastic teacher, an incredible teacher and he’s been a great assistant principal. He is a true Redhound and he’s a great fit to be the next leader of Corbin High School.”
The Corbin High School Site Based Decision Making Council interviewed several candidates, ultimately selecting Jewell as the school’s newest principal.
“We met and narrowed down all the candidates and interviewed those candidates today (Friday),” Cox said. “Because this council is getting ready to change at the end of June, we wanted to go ahead and do this as quickly as we could. The council wanted to go ahead and make the selection on the same day we did the interviews, so we did the interviews today and stayed and made a decision.”
Jewell is a 1983 graduate of Corbin High School. He holds a masters and bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University and a Rank I in Principal Leadership from Eastern Kentucky University.
Jewell has been employed by Corbin High School since 1989 and currently serves as the Corbin High School Assistant Principal. Before becoming assistant principal in 2014, Jewell taught biology at Corbin High School for 25 years and served as the Corbin Redhound Football Coach for 15 years.
“I never really knew that I would enjoy principal,” Jewell said. “I knew, obviously, that I love the school and have a passion for the town and the community. And here I am, seven years later.”
Jewell said that Corbin High School has become like a second home to him, with all his colleagues being more like family.
“I am extremely humbled and proud to represent Corbin High School,” he said. “We have a great family of educators to work with and I look forward to the challenges ahead.”
Jewell said his one of his biggest goal’s for year one as principal of Corbin High School is to get things “back to normal.”
“We’ve got some major things we’ve got to accomplish, as far as getting things back to, whether it’s the community or the school itself, back to what we call normalcy,” he said. “It’s our hope that we can be back to as normal as possible when August gets here. That’s going to be a big task. It’s going to take all the faculty and the administration.”
Jewell’s first order of business, however, will be selecting two new assistant principals to serve alongside him.
“In my opinion, it’s going to be the toughest job right off the bat,” he said. “I had some great colleagues, mentors that I worked with and we’ve got a big task ahead of us and a short time to get it done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.