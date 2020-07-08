Jewell, Nagao earn ITA All-American accolades

WILLIAMSBURG — UC tennis players Tomomi Nagao and Jaclyn Jewell have continued to raise the standards for the Patriots women's tennis team as they added another accolade to their impressive resumes as the ITA announced the NAIA Singles and Doubles All-American Thursday. Nagao earned All-American honors for both singles and doubles, while Jewell notched All-American for her doubles' performance.
The tandem has already risen to career-highs in the ITA ranking with Nagao recording her highest individual ranking, being ranked fourth, while the doubles pair of Nagao and Jewell made program history becoming UC's first doubles team to be ranked in the top ten of the NAIA.
"Tomomi and Jaclyn have committed themselves to hard work and consistently improving every day," said Head Coach Chin Tan. "It's great to see their efforts get recognized this way."
Nagao capped off her impressive junior season by earning ITA All-American honors for both singles and doubles. In addition to claiming her highest NAIA singles ranking, the reigning NAIA First Team All-American posted an 8-1 singles record, which included winning her first eight matches of the 2020 season. The junior tallied a 2-1 singles record against opponents who are ranked in the final ITA singles ranking including a 6-4, 7-5 win over then-ranked #25 Isidora Petkovic of Union, who was ranked eighth in the final ranking. Nagao, who earned MSC Player of the Week honors five times this season, tallies the third All-American honor of her career.
The duo of Jewell and Nagao have continued their strong partnership as they make program history again become the Patriots' first doubles team to earn ITA All-American honors. The tandem finished the year ranked tenth in the ITA ranking after posting a 5-1 record at #1 doubles, including a 7-6 (7-3) win over #15 Ljiljana Pajcin and Isidora Petkovic of Union. The partnership has notched a 17-6 record over the past two seasons and finished runner-up finish at the ITA Regional Cup this fall.
"Jaclyn and Tomomi have formed a tremendous partnership of the past several seasons," said Coach Tan. "They have complemented each other extremely well, which has been key to their success."
The ITA All-Americans comprise of the top 20 ranked singles players and the top 10 ranked doubled pairs. The women's team finished the season with a 4-5 record, including a 7-0 win over (RV) Southwestern.
