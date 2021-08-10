WILLIAMSBURG - A Jellico man died Sunday after the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 75 ran into a hillside.
At approximately 10:11 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to the single-vehicle collision that occurred just north of the Tennessee line in Whitley County
The initial investigation indicates that a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup operated by Robert Q. Hamblin, 32 years old, was traveling north on I-75, when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the right side of the roadway and ran into a hillside. The pickup overturned and Hamblin was ejected from the vehicle.
As a result of the collision, Hamblin suffered life threatening injuries and died at the scene. He was pronounced dead by the Whitley County Coroner's Office.
KSP was assisted at the scene by the Whitley County Sheriff's Office, Whitley County EMS, Emlyn Fire Department and the Whitley County Coroner's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.