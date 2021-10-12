The Southern Kentucky of Commerce welcomed the newest member, Jaynes Family Practice, to the City of Corbin Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Those in attendance were treated with food as they welcomed the team of healthcare providers who serve the local community through wellness care, women’s health, men’s health, children’s health, weight loss, acute care, mental health, and chronic disease management services. Having been opened on a part-time basis the past couple of months, Jaynes Family Practice is located at 1013 Master Street in Corbin and is open on a full-time basis, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information on Jaynes Family Practice, check them out on Facebook. To schedule an appointment, visit https://practice.kareo.com/jaynesfamilypractice. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Jaynes Family Practice hosts ribbon cutting
