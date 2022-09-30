WILLIAMSBURG — Dr. Trey Jarboe has been named the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands.
In this role, Dr. Jarboe will direct the Office of Academic Affairs and provide vision, leadership, and direction for the university’s academic programs and services. As the Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Jarboe will work to ensure the university remains in compliance with various programmatic, state, and regional accreditation agencies.
“Trey Jarboe is an effective leader who recognizes the importance of providing students with access to quality academic programs,” said Cumberlands President Larry L. Cockrum. “He understands the challenges and opportunities facing higher education and has a proven record of using innovative solutions to meet the real-world needs of our students.”
Dr. Jarboe first joined the team at Cumberlands in 2013. Prior to being named Provost, he served in various roles including Vice President for Enrollment and Retention, Director of International Graduate Services, and Associate Director of the School of Lifelong Learning (now called UC Online).
Dr. Jarboe earned three degrees from Cumberlands – a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Justice Administration (MJA), and a Ph. D. in Educational Leadership. He is a native of Whitley County, Kentucky and currently lives in Williamsburg with his wife, Carley, and their two children.
