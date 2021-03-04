KNOX COUNTY - During last Wednesday’s Knox County Fiscal Court meeting, Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons informed the court that the detention center’s population had been up in the recent past, hovering around 300 inmates.
Hammons said that currently there are 97 state inmates being housed in the Knox County Detention Center, 51 McCreary County inmates, and around 150 Knox County inmates. She also informed the court that an employee at the jail had recently tested positive for COVID-19, but that they hadn’t worked since Friday. Hammons said there were currently two employees quarantining.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said county leaders had been asked on numerous occasions about the possibility of inmate roadwork crews returning to cleaning litter found on the side of roadways. Hammons responded that she had submitted a plan back in the fall and that the health department had signed-off on the plan.
“We were told not yet, that we couldn’t do anything yet,” Hammons told the court. “We’ve not been notified. We can check again.”
Both Hammons and Magistrate Roger Mills (District 1) said they had heard of inmate roadwork crews returning to work in other counties. Mitchell said last year Knox County had contracted help in cleaning up the county’s roadways on two or three occasions.
The court later approved a motion renewing a contract between the Knox County Detention Center and the McCreary County Fiscal Court that would see the detention center continue to house adult McCreary County inmates.
Mitchell said some modifications were done to the contract at the behest of Hammons who said the center was having difficulties returning McCreary inmates who lack transportation back to their homes after making bond.
“It was becoming difficult to get them home,” noted Mitchell. “So if they can’t do it, and we have to take them, we’ll charge to do that service.”
The fiscal court also approved a motion authorizing Judge Mitchell to sign an annual interlocal 911 agreement with the ambulance service. The agreement also includes the city of Barbourville, who Mitchell said helps pay for the service via quarterly payments of $27,500.
The first reading of a motion to amend ordinance 20160412-02, which is an ordinance regulating the collection of subscriber fees and membership fees for Knox County volunteer fire departments, was also approved by the court.
The amendment would add restrictions on what volunteer fire department could spend subscription fees for. Under the amendment, volunteer fire departments may only use subscription fees for building expenses, such as the purchase, maintenance, or expansion of a department’s building(s). The subscription fees may be used to purchase department vehicles, reasonable insurances, department utilities, fire suppression and rescue equipment and supplies, firefighter required trainings and supplies, postage, and other office supplies for the department. The amendment also states that no fireman or chief are to be compensated from subscription fee funds.
The amendment would also require each department to elect a chief, who meets all qualifications required by the Kentucky State Fire Commission, Kentucky Revised Statues, and all Kentucky Administrative Regulations. Departments will also be required to maintain a current roster of all qualified firefighters.
Magistrate Darryl Baker (District 5) said he would like to add language that requires an elected fire chief to be a qualified firefighter. He stated that some of the requirements listed in Kentucky Statues and regulations don’t necessarily specify chief requirements. Judge Mitchell said those additions would be included in the amendment before the second reading next month.
Each department will be required to maintain a separate bank account to be used exclusively for fire subscriptions and a copy of the monthly statement on this account are to be submitted to the fiscal court on an annual basis. The amendment will see departments budget funds collected yearly, and budget 5 percent of collected money as a savings mechanism. A report on the findings of the budget must be submitted to the fiscal court annually, as well.
Departments will also be required to provide a detailed fire department audit accounting report to the Knox Fiscal Court on an annual basis that shows all deposits made including the source of deposits, each check dispersed, the check number, the amount, and to who the check was written along with information concerning the reason for the disbursement.
The amendment states that should a department fail to provide the reports on time, all further subscription fees will be held until the reports are received and approved by the fiscal court.
In other fiscal court business:
- The court approved the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month of January in the amount of $8,371.44.
- The court approved making a payment of $2,500 to the American Red Cross. Mitchell said the Red Cross had been a huge help to the area following past flooding events, and that this was the court’s way of providing back.
-The court approved entering into a financial agreement with Forcht Bank to finance the purchase of mowing tractors at an interest rate of 2.99 percent. The court then approved a bid from Plateau Truck and Tractor LLC for the purchase of four-wheel drive tractor at $83,630 for the county’s road department.
-The court approved moving fiscal court meetings back to Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. after previously approving moving the meeting days to Tuesdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.