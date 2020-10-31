Corbin High School recently announced the 2020 Football Homecoming Queen, Nancy Jane Jackson. She is a senior at CHS and the 18-year-old daughter of Brent and Jenni Lou Jackson. She was elected by the CHS student body, and her parents had the honor of crowning her during the homecoming festivities at the Corbin vs. Lincoln County football game. | Photo by Paul Coots
Jackson named 2020 CHS Football Homecoming Queen
