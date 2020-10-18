Isaiah House offers long-term recovery, long-term love and care

WILLIAMSBURG (KT) - A gold standard treatment program is providing real hope for addiction in surrounding communities in southeastern Kentucky.
Isaiah House Treatment Center was founded on principles found in Isaiah 58:6-7, where God's people are called to loose the chains of injustice and set the oppressed free. As a state-licensed, nationally accredited treatment program, Isaiah House addresses the spiritual, physical, mental, financial, legal, and educational needs of clients who struggle with addiction.
Mike Cox, president of Isaiah House, notes that a holistic, long-term approach to recovery makes their program unique.
"We provide professional counseling, medical care, targeted case management, peer support specialists, and financial and legal case management," said Cox.
But Isaiah House also offers education opportunities, job skills training, and avenues of employment through an 11-month long-term program. By linking arms with local enterprises, Isaiah House is able to offer full-time employment to participating clients as a part of their treatment in industries such as landscaping.
"We're passionate about long-term treatment because most short-term programs are 30 days or less," said Cox. "For people who have been ensnared in addiction for years, that isn't enough time to deal with the underlying causes of addiction."
The various services offered by Isaiah House -- from transportation and parenting classes, to community support and outpatient treatment -- are intentionally chosen to set clients up for success as they break the cycle of addiction. And it is all framed by the gospel of Jesus Christ.
"There are a lot of little things we do to help a person be placed in the best position to be successful long-term in recovery," said Cox. "And we do it recognizing that Christ is the foundation of healing and genuine change in a person's life."
Jason Mullins, a 2014 graduate and current Peer Support Specialist for Isaiah House, came to know the Lord in 2010 while he was working through the program. "Before coming here, I had no relationship or understanding of Jesus or the Bible."
Though Mullins relapsed several times, the staff at Isaiah House continued to work with him.
"That opened my eyes to the grace of God and to the love, care, compassion, and grace that I have found here," said Mullins. "They have never given up on me--no matter what I've done."
Mullins' experiences have made him passionate about sharing the same hope and grace with the men he works with on a daily basis.
"Sharing my experience here and sharing my relationship with God with other men who are where I've been--that's what it's about," said Mullins. "We try to help them hear the Word of God; we try to help people understand that the true solution relies in a personal relationship with God."
