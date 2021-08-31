WHITLEY COUNTY — Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to remember those who have died of an overdose and to acknowledge the grief of those family and friends who have been left behind. International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign in the fight to end overdose.
Kelsee Dewees, Harm Reduction Case Manager at the Whitley County Health Department, said that International Awareness Day hopes to bring about discussions of overdose prevention, to inform the public of the risk of overdose and to provide an opportunity for people to mourn their loved ones in a safe environment.
In 2020, more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdose, a 49 percent increase from the 1,316 overdose deaths in 2019.
According to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy’s Overdose Fatality Report, Whitley County had 12 overdose fatalities in 2020, an increase from the eight overdose deaths in 2019. Dewees believes that the reason for the increase has a lot to do with the pandemic.
“Isolation and stigma continue to be problems,” she said. “Changes in services like reduced hours or going virtual also has an impact, especially if a person is not able to get online.”
This year, Dewees said that the county is continuing to see an increase in overdoses, as well as an increase in the use of Narcan, the first nasal formulation of naloxone to be FDA approved for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose for the use of first responders, family, friends and caregivers.
“In talking with our first responders, we hear them report an increase in overdoses and an increase in the use of Narcan,” Dewees said. “We also hear that a lot of drugs that are not intended to be opioids, like meth and marijuana, are found to contain opioids like the very dangerous fentanyl. This means that people might not know they are at risk for an overdose.”
In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Whitley County Health Department will be hosting an End Overdose Awareness Walk but due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county and heavy rainfall predicated to hit the area, the walk will now be held virtually.
Instead of meeting in person on Tuesday evening, community members are now encouraged to walk the route on their own throughout the week and take a selfie and post it to the health department’s “End Overdose” Facebook page with the hashtag “#EndOverdose,” as well as post their memories of their loved ones.
The route has been marked off in downtown Corbin so that community members can still take part in the walk to honor those who have lost their lives to overdose.
The health department is working to contact those who have pre-registered for the event in order to get them their free T-shirt.
Those interested may also stop by the Whitley County Health Department for a free Narcan Nasal Spray kit, as well as a 5 to 10 minute training. The training is offered in Corbin on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in Williamsburg on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This service is anonymous.
For more information, visit the virtual event’s Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/End-Overdose-102010431563874/?refsrc=deprecated&_rdr. A video of a speech by the event’s speaker, Tanya Fritts, will be posted to the page, as well.
