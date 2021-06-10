CORBIN - With the final touches of renovations being completed at the original KFC, the Corbin Tourism Commission approved plans on Tuesday to install a kiosk that would display information about the City of Corbin to future visitors.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen presented the plan to the commission after having met with several companies capable of creating and installing a kiosk. In the end, Monhollen suggested the commission choose Toshiba to create the kiosk, citing the company was competitively priced and offered local customer support.
“I’m not calling somebody in California and them shipping us a kiosk,” Monhollen said on working with Toshiba. “You’ve got a local representative that you can call and work with.”
The kiosk will feature a landscaped oriented, 32-inch touchscreen that will display local attractions, restaurants, hotels, businesses and more to would-be diners. Monhollen said the kiosk would allow officials to change and update content, and that it would also feature a guestbook visitors could sign.
Monhollen said the $10,792 investment would include the software license for the kiosk and three years of support. It will also include the hardware, content development, installation, the site survey for installing the kiosk, delivery, and one year of a help desk feature. The commission originally budgeted $12,000 for the project when discussions were first held years ago.
A year after it’s installed, the kiosk would cost $60 a year for the help desk feature, and $350 for software maintenance and support. Monhollen hopes to have the kiosk installed sometime this summer for the millions of people she says will visit the newly renovated birthplace of KFC.
Also during Tuesday’s tourism meeting, Monhollen went over a financial report with the board. In doing so, she said that as of May 31, and prior to making the necessary payments to the city, the tourism commission had a cash balance of $709,202.
“The tourism commission has never had a cash position of that level,” noted Monhollen. “It’s a very strong number.”
Due to the strong cash balance, the commission discussed and approved a motion to place $300,000 in a certificate of deposit (CD) account at a bank to be named later. The commission will wait for Monhollen to research local rates and other information regarding CDs before officially placing the money in such an account.
When looking at the fiscal year to date figures, Monhollen said the Corbin Tourism Commission has received $1,147,448 in restaurant tax and $115,834 in transient tax for a total income of $1,296,591. The commission’s net income for the year is $173,015.
Monhollen then compared the commission’s financial figures from May 2018, 2019, and 2021. The commission did not collect restaurant or transient tax in May 2020. From 2018 to 2021, the commission saw an 87 percent increase in its cash balance, a 24 percent increase in restaurant tax, a 32 percent increase in year-to-date net income, but a 29 percent deficit when looking at transient tax.
“Quite frankly, really because in May 2019 our transient tax was $10,833 versus this year’s $7,655,” Monhollen said.
After discussing financials, the commission approved the second reading of its budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Following that, Monhollen highlighted two capital requests she had made when submitting the budget for the downtown Corbin program to the city.
“I requested to purchase a portable stage for downtown for performances, for speaking engagements,” she said. “I also put in the budget for electric car chargers for downtown.”
Monhollen said the request was for two separate electric car chargers that could charge four vehicles at a time. Together, the cost for both stations is estimated to come in at around $15,000-$16,000, she said, adding the chargers could help bring people to downtown Corbin.
“People who drive electric cars are looking at maps for their travel time, and are trying to figure out where they can go to plug in and hangout for a couple of hours,” she explained.
Monhollen said she had received word that both capital requests in the downtown budget had been approved, and that although it’s still early in the process, she was looking at putting the two charging stations in the public parking lot behind Sanders Park.
