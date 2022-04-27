The Corbin Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a theft from WD Bryant. If anyone has any information about the suspect in the photos, please contact the Corbin Police Department, any information can be given anonymously. CPD main phone line is 606-528-1122. CPD tip line (call or text) is 606-215-6239. Lt. Jim Miller is the case officer. | Photos contributed
Information sought on suspect in theft from Corbin business
