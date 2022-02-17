Inflation causing issues with water park expansion

WILLIAMSBURG - The City of Williamsburg’s plans for the expansion of the Kentucky Splash WaterPark and Campground have hit a snag, Mayor Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison informed members of the city’s council during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening.
The issue Harrison says is inflation, which he notes is up 7.5 percent. When the city first began planing the project, costs were estimated to come in at around $6.3 million. That’s why the city borrowed $7 million to fund the project, Harrison said. However, with the pandemic causing a ripple effect throughout the economy, the price of the project has now ballooned to more than $11 million. Adding asphalt to the project’s proposed walking trail, which Harrison said he really wanted to include, would add an additional million dollars to the project, bringing its total closer to $12.5 million.
Because of the jump in price, Harrison said officials are attempting to locate an additional $4 million in tax credits, but said he doesn’t feel too good about it. As an alternate idea, Harrison suggested the city could use the money it’s already borrowed and currently paying back to improve as much of the water park as it can, leaving the rest of the project for the future.
“I don’t think sitting on the money is an answer,” Harrison said. “If we don’t do anything, we have a lost revenue.”
The alternate idea would see the city focus more on upgrading the waterpark with a new splash pad and attraction. Harrison said the park’s kiddie pool desperately needed to be renovated and that the attraction found there was currently being taken down. He said the kiddie pool would still open this coming season, and that if the city wanted to replace the attraction, the new one wouldn’t arrive until sometime in late June.
“We’ve already gone up in price. We’re going from $10 to $12,” Harrison said on the waterpark. “That’s still cheaper than most places,” he added.
No formal action was taken by the council during Tuesday’s meeting regarding the waterpark expansion. Harrison said he would update the council on the tax-credit situation as he found more out about it.
Harrison also informed the council on other projects happening around Williamsburg, including the city recently receiving $332,958 via the state to replace the existing sanitary lift station originally designed to serve the Kentucky Splash Water Park and the Whitley County Detention Center.
“We still need another $1.2 million just to do the sewer upgrade, but we’re going to have to have that because of the gaming facility and the [waterpark] expansion at some point,” Harrison said, referencing the new Cumberland Mint, a historical horse racing track extension currently under construction off of exit 11.
Harrison said he asked the state for more funding and that the city had “some people working for us right now” in an attempt to come up with the additional $1.2 million. However, he said the city was moving forward with the project.
“Don’t know where we’re going to get the money right now, but we’re moving forward,” noted Harrison, adding that officials planned on advertising the project for bid within the next month to six weeks. But even if they were to award the bids then, Harrison said with the delays in shipping, he wouldn’t expect the project to be completed until close to November or December.
In continuing to talk about upcoming projects, the council also discussed the intersection of Penny Lane and KY 92, where a heavy increase in traffic is expected as a result of the Cumberland Mint facility. Council member Richard Foley has asked in the past about an additional red light being added to the area, but Harrison said the idea had been turned down by the state.
As a result, Harrison said he proposed the idea of creating a new road off of Penny Lane that would also connect with KY 92, but wouldn’t bring travelers through the waterpark. Harrison said the plan would be to close Penny Lane’s bridge to vehicles, leaving it only open to people walking and golf carts.
“It’s got some traction,” he said on the plan. “I’ve talked with the Senator, I’ve talked with several people with the transportation cabinet. More details to come, I guess is the best way to say it,” he added, noting that he expected to hear something the first of March.
In other city business, the council:
-Approved a proclamation proclaiming April 2022 as Spring Clean Up Month in the City of Williamsburg. While discussing the proclamation, Mayor Harrison also announced the city’s Spring Clean Up days, noting April 4-8 and 11-15 were designated for the Highland Park section of the city, while the weeks of April 18-22 and April 25-29 would be reserved for the downtown portion of the city.
-Approved the city’s financial audit for 2020-2021.
-Approved appointing Tyler Jones and reappointing Alice Fae Weiland to the Williamsburg Whitley County Airport Board.
-Approved appointing Betty Prewitt to the Variance Commission (Board of Adjustments).
