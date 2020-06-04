STATE REP 82 DISTRICT — A wife, mother, grandmother, retired teacher and a conservative are just a few of the hats Republican incumbent Regina Huff wears going into the June 23 primary.
Huff is one of the Republican candidates for state representative in the 82nd District, which includes Whitley and part of Laurel County.
Huff described herself as a citizen of this great commonwealth who is willing to give up her time and work diligently to ensure that we have the best opportunities to offer your children and hers.
“I think that the biggest thing about me is I live on my faith, honesty is a huge part of who I am and integrity,” said Huff.
“I feel like my life experiences make me the most qualified candidate. I have spent nine years in the legislature. I have worked up to the education chair,” said Huff. “I have been able to work with our district and superintendents.”
Being chair of the education committee is a leadership role that offers her the chance to bring more opportunities to the 82nd District, said Huff.
Huff said she is qualified to run for re-election because of her life experiences. She said that she is a mother and a grandmother, the wife of a veteran, a retired teacher. These experiences, she said, offer her insight into a lot of the issues people in the 82nd District face.
Huff said the top three planks of her platform vary because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said it will be a lot of what is addressed when the legislature returns to session, but her platform includes the opioid crisis, tax reform and education.
She said the opioid crisis is another area where she would like to focus her attention.
“We can’t keep pulling them up from their community and sending them to rehab, and then putting them right back into the community. That doesn’t offer the most opportunity for success. We need to look at ways they can successfully rehabilitate and sustain that rehabilitation over time,” said Huff.
Tax reform is another plank in Huff’s platform.
“We need to make Kentucky more appealing to other states to where they will want to come here and provide jobs for our citizens,” said Huff. The legislature has started looking at moving away from an income tax and replacing it with a consumption tax.
“I am the house education chair,” said Huff. “It is the highest position in education within our House of Representatives.”
She said emphasizing vocational classes and skill sets is a big part of her platform. She wants students who are not college ready to be career-ready.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Huff said helping small businesses and individuals through the economic crisis will be one of her top priorities if she gets re-elected. Huff said she is a strong conservative in terms of economics.
She said the legislature will have to approve another budget because of the pandemic. Normally the legislature approves a budget every two years, but given the circumstances with COVID-19, it only approved a one year budget.
