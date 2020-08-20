With coronavirus cases continuing to increase, many uncertainties lie ahead for Kentucky students. While many schools are sticking to a remote learning system, most schools in the Tri-County area are offering two options: online learning or in-person classes. For in-person classes, they are taking extra precautions to ensure that their students and staff are safe, with social distancing and/or masks required at all times.
However, the question for most is if the reopening of our schools will be permanent, or if we will have a repeat of March: a brief hiatus turning into an indefinite shutdown. As an upcoming senior, this is my top concern coming into the 2020-2021 school year. While the safety of our community is obviously way more important, I can't help but be fearful that I may not have the senior year I've always looked forward to.
I asked several seniors for their opinions on the upcoming school year, and almost all said they are definitely going back to in-person schooling this year if the option remains.
"There are many things that are unique to the in-person setting for school," Deacon Brock of Corbin High School said. "It's sometimes hard to be as involved in school activities if you are behind a computer screen."
As a member of the Corbin soccer team, Brock said he is worried for the fate of his senior season.
"As of right now, our season is supposed to start on September 8th, but with the governor advising against in-person schooling until the end of September, I could definitely see the start date for our season getting pushed back even further."
For seniors like Tori Johnson of Whitley County High School, catching the virus is not one of her main concerns.
"I'm not afraid of catching the virus myself, but I will continue to wear a mask to help support our community become a virus-free environment." Johnson said. "Ironically, my biggest concern for this year isn't the virus at all; it's the people. I think as a whole we have all lost our minds, and I just hope that someday soon everything will be back to the way it used to be!"
As of right now, schools in the Tri-County are set to start the school year virtually around the end of August or beginning of September, but this is subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.