CORBIN — Nearly 170 vehicles parked in rows filled the parking lot of Immanuel Baptist Church’s Corbin location on Sunday, as the church held its first drive-in service for its congregation.
Allen Bonnell, the Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, says the idea of having a drive-in service came from other churches who have done something similar. He says the idea was first discussed about three weeks ago, but that church officials wanted to make sure to iron out the details before trying to conduct the drive-in service.
“The idea surfaced pretty quick honestly, not just in our church, but the church community at large,” Bonnell explained. “So, we started putting things in place, figuring out what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it. Then it just slowly built up, ramped up, getting more people involved, figuring out more of the details.”
During normal Sundays, Bonnell says Immanuel’s Corbin Campus can expect to average around 900 people. He estimates that around 500 people were in attendance this Sunday during the church’s drive-in service.
“We have a lot families in our church. It wouldn’t be uncommon to have four or five in a car. For us, we usually figure three people per car. So that’s 510, we had probably around 510 here. We felt like it was a really, really good turnout.”
Bonnell says some of the folks who attend Immanuel’s Williamsburg campus made the drive up to Corbin for Sunday’s service. The church is focusing on having a drive-in service at its Corbin campus for now, says Bonnell.
“We wanted to see how it went. We figured, ‘let’s make sure we do this well,’ and we also wanted to make sure people stayed in their cars social distancing, and all of those sorts of things.”
Bonnell says that he and other church officials reiterated the importance of church goers staying in the cars during the drive-in service.
“I was thankful that everybody knew to do that. They’re hearing that from every outlet, and so that made it very helpful for us. We didn’t have to say anything to anybody, everybody adhered to that.”
In order to make things work logistically, Bonnell says the church used a flat trailer for its band to set up and perform on. He also preached from the flatbed trailer of a truck.
The church used microphones, and other sound equipment plugged into church’s soundboard. Bonnell says church member Andy Kersey, a co-owner of Hamlin & Kersey in Corbin, helped by providing an FM transmitter. Once the sound equipment was hooked up to the church’s soundboard, they used the transmitter to transmit FM signal throughout the church’s parking lot.
“It doesn’t go really far, it’s really a short kind of distance, but plenty enough for your parking lot,” said Bonnell.
Bonnell says that this Sunday’s service was shorter than most services.
“We obviously didn’t have a greeting time,” Bonnell said laughing. “But it was fun. It was fun to hear people honk their horn, like when we asked if anybody had birthdays, and if they did to honk their horn. Whenever our Children’s Director got up and said something funny, people honked their horns. I mean unsolicited. Their horns became their way of communicating even during the message. It was fun.”
Bonnell says the church plans to continue with its drive-in services, provided orders from Frankfort don’t change.
“The plan is to continue it unless circumstances change, or our officials were to give other specific guidelines,” Bonnell explained. “Because this is something the Governor has OK'd, but told people to make sure you’re staying in cars, and urging people to do that. So, as long as we get the thumbs up,” he continued, adding “The safety of our people and the people who come are of the upmost importance. So, our plan is to continue it as long as it’s the right thing to do as far as the community.”
Because of the pandemic, Immanuel Baptist Church has had to cancel its mid-week service. However, Bonnell says that instead, the church is offering devotionals throughout each week via the church’s social media sites, website, and providing rebroadcasts of the church’s services via online streaming.
“We actually added a couple of services,” he said. “We live streamed earlier at 9 a.m. We added a 9 o’clock. So we do 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and then we rebroadcasted the service Sunday night, and we’re seeing people tune in at all times at almost crazy numbers. A lot of more people are tuning in now more than ever.”
