Ice skating, reverse parade, Open House planned for Christmastime

CORBIN — The ice skating rink will be back in downtown Corbin this December. Corbin Tourism talked with Corbin City Commission last week about the plans in the works for the holiday festivities this year.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said preparations for this winter’s Christmas Open House have begun, which is scheduled to be held on Nov. 22 from 1-5 p.m.
Kriebel said she plans on expanding the event to include local craft vendors on First Street, adjacent to Nibroc Park. She has also worked with Corbin High School’s band, and said a small ensemble of band members would be providing musical entertainment for the event.
Unfortunately Kriebel said she didn’t think it would be possible to host Santa at this year’s Open House because of the pandemic, so instead event organizers are hoping to have a craft station where children can write letters to Santa.
Kriebel has also began preparing for Corbin’s annual Christmas parade, which could look a little different from years past as well. Instead of a traditional parade, Kriebel plans on doing a reverse parade.
“The floats and the band, and all the parade participants would be stationary on one lane of Main Street,” she explained. “And then on the next lane of Main Street, the cars would drive pass the parade.”
Kriebel said she planned on meeting with Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick to discuss safety precautions and logistics. The parade is scheduled to take place Dec. 5.
Tourism and the city have also partnered to bring back the ice skating rink for Corbin’s citizens. The rink will be located in the tourism lot beginning Dec. 5 - Dec. 12.
Kriebel said she is also working on creating another Christmas village similar to last year, but it will instead be located in the tourism lot instead of Nibroc Park. There are also plans on hosting local craft vendors in the lot during that week, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.