Tuesday saw several local residents enjoy the ice skating rink located in downtown Corbin on the corner of Monroe and Main streets. The ice skating rink is the main fixture of this year’s Christmas Village, which comes through a partnership between Corbin Tourism and Downtown Corbin. The last day to enjoy the ice skating rink will be this Saturday, Dec. 12. The rink is open 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday, and noon - 10 p.m. on Saturday. The cost to skate is $5 per person for 30 minutes. The Christmas Village is also decorated with wooden Christmas decorations created by J&K Custom Log Furniture and Chainsaw Carvers. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
featured
Ice skating continues through Saturday in downtown Corbin
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Roy Elzie Wilson, 83, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Born in Whitley County, Roy was the son of the late Clarence and Carrie Wilson. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and his family. He loved his grandbabies most of all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death…
Belden - Bert R. Miller, 85, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born December 4, 1935 in Stone, Kentucky to Theo and Virginia Fannin Miller. Growing up in Lynch, Kentucky, he was the son of a coal miner. Bert proudly…
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin woman dies after getting hit by truck
- Williamsburg Walmart closing at 2 p.m. Monday, set to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday
- THE LITTLE SCHOOL THAT COULD: Williamsburg High School's football team continues its quest for a state championship
- AG Daniel Cameron optimistic US Supreme Court will overrule Beshear
- THE WAY IT IS: The little school that could
- Three COVID-related deaths reported in Whitley
- KHSAA Board of Control votes basketball season will start on Jan.4, and practices resume on Dec. 14
- Corbin’s season ends after 28-14 loss to Johnson Central
- Clothes, gift drive created to help local servers
- 25-year-old Williamsburg man dies in crash on I-75 in Whitley County Tuesday morning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.