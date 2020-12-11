Tuesday saw several local residents enjoy the ice skating rink located in downtown Corbin on the corner of Monroe and Main streets. The ice skating rink is the main fixture of this year’s Christmas Village, which comes through a partnership between Corbin Tourism and Downtown Corbin. The last day to enjoy the ice skating rink will be this Saturday, Dec. 12. The rink is open 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday, and noon - 10 p.m. on Saturday. The cost to skate is $5 per person for 30 minutes. The Christmas Village is also decorated with wooden Christmas decorations created by J&K Custom Log Furniture and Chainsaw Carvers. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

