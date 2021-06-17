CORBIN — After a Burger Week event that saw more restaurant participation than ever before, votes for this year’s People’s Choice Award have been tallied and the Ice House’s Teriyaki Burger has been crowned champion.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said the Ice House received around 44 percent of the more than 680 votes cast. The trophy, which has been held by the 2019 winner Old Town Grill for the last two years, was presented to the staff of the Ice House Tuesday afternoon.
“I think that it’s totally fun that the trophy travels and that it’s totally up for grabs,” said Monhollen. “I think it inspires restaurant owners and chefs to get a little more creative each and every year, which really only helps the patrons.”
The Ice House opened in January 2020, just months before the pandemic and subsequent orders limiting restaurant capacity took effect. As a result, last year’s Burger Week was cancelled, making this year’s event the first opportunity the Ice House had to compete. This year’s second place finisher, Austin City Saloon, was also a first-time participant.
“We want to thank everybody for coming in for Burger Week, trying our burger, and voting for us,” said Ice House owner Samantha Buttry. “I hope people continue coming in and that they see we’re a good family-oriented bar and restaurant,” she continued.
The Ice House’s award-winning Teriyaki Burger features an 8 ounce all beef patty topped with house made teriyaki sauce, pineapple and red onion. The signature teriyaki sauce featured on the burger has been used in other dishes like wraps and power bowls also found on the Ice House’s menu.
“We love our teriyaki sauce around here,” noted Buttry. “Debbie [Millsaps] works hard, she created it.”
For those who missed out on trying the Teriyaki Burger during Burger Week or just want to order it again, you’re in luck, as both Buttry and Millsaps say the burger has been added to the Ice House’s menu.
“I know they said that usually anyone who wins, they don’t ever carry their burger on their menu,” said Millsaps. “I don’t understand why. Why wouldn’t you want to carry something that helped put you out there?”
The Teriyaki Burger and Burger Week did just that for the Ice House, helping bring in new faces and many first-time customers to the restaurant.
“For Burger Week, a lot of new faces showed up to try our burger and they loved our place,” said Buttry. “They come in and they are overwhelmed by all the old antiques on the wall. They don’t really realize how big this place actually is,” she said on the 100-year-old building that now houses the Ice House.
The restaurant’s dance room features a ceiling five stories high, a stage that hosts musical guests from all over, and plenty of dancing room for those looking for a night out in Corbin. A second more intimate stage is located outside the back of the Ice House in a gated off patio area that features a sand volleyball court, fire pits, and other outdoor games.
The history of the building along with the food, musical acts, and various activities found inside the restaurant have helped the Ice House establish a loyal customer base, says Buttry. That customer base and a push to buy and support local restaurants helped the Ice House survive a trying first year brought on by the pandemic.
Monhollen said she believed the pandemic also played a role in helping make this year’s event the biggest Burger Week ever.
“Not just from the standpoint of people being quarantined for 18 months, but I think one of the things interestingly is that it taught people the importance of small businesses,” said Monhollen. “During the pandemic we saw more support of small businesses than probably ever before.”
Monhollen said she had spoken with all of the participating restaurants who say they all received a boost in sales as result of the event. One restaurant told Monhollen they had sold more than 600 burgers over the course of last week.
“This year more people bought sides, or got a beer, and made sure they came into the restaurant to have the whole experience,” Monhollen said. “Just from the People’s Choice Award and the number of votes we got, we saw that people were really into it.”
Burger Week joins the annual Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week and Restaurant Week events showcasing the City of Corbin’s love for local food. Monhollen teased that a new dessert-themed week could join the mix this fall.
