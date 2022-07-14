Ice Cube coming to Corbin Arena this September 

CORBIN — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper and actor Ice Cube is coming to Corbin Arena on September 10, and he's bringing friends.
The headliner of West Fest will be joined by Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
Ice Cube is a native of Los Angeles. His first rap group was C.I.A. in 1986. The following year, he formed N.W.A. with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre. Some of the songs that put him on the map include It was a Good Day, Check Yo Self, and Wicked.
Ice Cube has been in over 40 films including 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street and Ride Along.
Cypress Hill is a hip-hop group from South Gate, California, with members Sen Dog, B-Real, and Eric Bobo. They’ve sold over 20 million albums and in 2019, became the first hip-hop group to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The band formed in 1988 and rose to the top with hits like Insane in the Brain. Back in March, they released their 10th studio album, Back in Black.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is also a hip-hop band with the members Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone. They signed with Ruthless Records in late 1993 with their debut EP Creepin on ah Come Up. Some of their hits on Apple Music include The Crossroads, Thuggish Ruggish Bone, 1st of the Month, and Notorious Thugs.
A pre-sale began Wednesday with tickets officially going on sale this Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. through the Corbin Arena Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.
For more info, call the box office at (606) 258-2020.
