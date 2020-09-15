CORBIN — “I just want to give people the experience they’ve never had,” said Jim Bruso about his soon to open ice cream parlor on Main Street. “We’re not going to be the normal mom and pop ice cream shop.”
Many people in the Tri-County have been asking when Corbin’s new ice cream shop is going to open. Bruso said he hopes Sweeties will be open within a month.
The pandemic has slowed the process of opening, but Bruso and Sweeties Manager Della Martin are excited to get it up and running.
Bruso, who owns a few other businesses in town, is a transplant from New York but says he’s an advocate for Corbin. He hopes his ice cream parlor will help draw families downtown and keep them coming back to Main Street.
When the property came up for sale, Bruso grabbed it and said the ice cream parlor seemed like a perfect fit for several reasons. In New York, his mother owned a corner grocery store where she installed a soft serve ice cream machine. Bruso said that went over well but her dream was an actual ice cream shop. There aren’t many local options that specialize in ice cream varieties so he also thought there was a market for it.
Sweeties plans to offer giant sundaes, outrageous shakes and several other ostentatious items along with 22 flavors of premium ice cream imported from Wisconsin.
Mini doughnuts will be offered as well. Bruso said an individual can have fresh doughnuts in two minutes with toppings of their choice.
Guest will even get to customize their own root beer floats.
Non-dairy and no-sugar added ice cream will be offered as well as an Italian ice and snow cone option.
Bruso thinks the available parking at Sweeties with additional parking nearby in the public lot is an added feature that will help the business. Additional picnic tables outside add extra seating for guests when they visit.
Tentative hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Martin, originally from Michigan, said she plans to have monthly/seasonal specials.
“We want to get people in to Corbin,” Martin said. “We love Corbin.”
Both Bruso and Martin are putting in long hours getting things ready to open and are excited ton get the product in and get an inspection date. For now, the pair said potential customers and community members should keep watch on the Sweeties Facebook page for updates on the ice cream parlor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.