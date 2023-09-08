MANCHESTER – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists there will be a lane closure on I-75 southbound (right lane, mile point 4.0) starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, September 10 in Whitley County.
Additionally, a rolling road block will take place on I-75 southbound (mile point 10.0) in Whitley County beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday to facilitate the replacement of the overhead message board and structure at mile point 4.0. The rolling road block is expected to last approximately 20 minutes.
Work along with the lane closure are expected to conclude at 2 p.m.
Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
